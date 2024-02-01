Physint (Kojima Productions)

Sony and PlayStation Studios have announced a partnership with Kojima Productions on a project codenamed 'Physint'...this is essentially a successor to Metal Gear Solid — which is of course owned by Konami, and has nothing to do with Kojima anymore..."It will be a brand new, original IP," says Kojima. "A next-generation action espionage game"

Kojima stated that it'll be a "movie" as well as a game, and will "transcend the barriers" between the two mediums...Sony's own Columbia Pictures is involved, so it's clearly investing a lot into whatever Physint ends up being...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWfsfjMDRAI
 
People will have a hard time producing the name Physint.
 
This is a PS game and should be a solid developed for PS, released on PS first, and then port to PC later and half ass it.
 
