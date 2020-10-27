PHP - SQL while in a foreach statment

Back in my day.... we used mysql_query. now its some mysqli shit.



as far as I can tell, i can only use a single DB connection for a single query unless i free the query result from memory. if a free the result inside a foreach, the whole thing dies. the way how i USED to be able to do this would be as follows



$db = 'localhost';

$usr = 'Kyle';

$pwd = 'kim';

if(!$resrouce = mysql_connect($db, $usr, $pwd, 'forum') die "error: ".mysql_error();



if(!$q1 = mysql_query($resrouce, "select `admin` from `new` where admin == ''")) die "Error: ".mysql_error();

$r1=mysql_result($q1);



foreach($r1 as $v)

{

if($v['admin'] == null)

{

if(!$q2 = mysql_query($resrouce, "select `user` from `new` where admin == 'True'")) die "Error: ".mysql_error();

$r2=mysql_result($q2);

}

}



where i run into an error in during the $q2 query.