Phone charger

Hello! Sorry if this question isn't quite in the right spot.
Do you usually use the charger that came with your phone to charge it? I'm wondering if I can charge my Samsung phone using a charger from a different Samsung model. They're both Samsung, just different versions. If I plug my new phone into a charger from an older Samsung model, could that mess up the battery? The connectors are the same, and the cord fits perfectly.
I'm curious to hear what you think.
Do you usually use the charger that came with your phone to charge it? I'm wondering if I can charge my Samsung phone using a charger from a different Samsung model. They're both Samsung, just different versions. If I plug my new phone into a charger from an older Samsung model, could that mess up the battery? The connectors are the same, and the cord fits perfectly.
I'm curious to hear what you think.