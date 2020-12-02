Phison PS5018-E18 Controller

Finally released in the form of the new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus. I've been waiting for something E18 for ages now.Any other models coming out? $200 for 1 TB is pretty expensive, but honestly, not really a big deal, considering it's second gen PCIe 4.0. 7000 MB/s and 6000 MB/s write. But sequential speeds are meaningless. Any good benchmarks?I already ordered mine, so if you want NEXT GEN performance, this is it. Or perhaps another SSD using Phison's E18 controller?I'd almost prefer Gigabyte's rendition of the E18 controller, but I guess Sabrent was....faster.If you have any additional information on new products using the E18 controller, list 'em below in the comments.