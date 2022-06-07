Philips 27E1N8900 27″ OLED

Did a search and didn't find a topic about it. It apparently uses the same JOLED panel as found in the LG 27EP950
https://tftcentral.co.uk/news/philips-27e1n8900-announced-with-27-oled-panel-for-professional-users
This is not a gaming monitor however. Only 4k at 60Hz
There is also mention of it being sold in the US "currently planned for release in the Asian and North American markets, with a list price of ~7000 Chinese yuan (approx. $1070 USD)"
