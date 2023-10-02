Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 38,991
There was some discussion about the sequel to Ion Fury in that thread, but it needs its own thread.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/phantom_fury
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1733240/Phantom_Fury/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K37l3-La-Go
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGmWSlpH0v0
https://www.gog.com/en/game/phantom_fury
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1733240/Phantom_Fury/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K37l3-La-Go
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGmWSlpH0v0