PG32UQX/PA32UCG comparison

My initial experience with both the PG32UQX and the PA32UCG:



Two dead subpixels on my PA, no dead pixels on my PG.



Uniformity is awesome on my PA, not so great but still very decent on my PG. The PG has a vertical swath around the middle of the panel where whites are a bit darker than in the surrounding area. There are a couple of other vertical areas like that. Not really a big issue, but somewhat noticeable, and could be better.



I haven't heard the fans so far on the PA, but the fan on the PG is on all the time, and it does make a noticeable noise. My PC is very quiet, so any noise is noticeable. I find the fan noise to be bit better than on the PG27UQ, but not by much. As mentioned, I haven't heard fan noise on the PA, but it does make some minor high-pitch electrical noise from the top of the monitor, and the PG doesn't do that. The PA definitely has the advantage on the noise front.



Blooming is a bit better on the PA, but not by much. I know the PA has higher peak brightness in HDR, but HDR actually looks brighter on my PG than my PA for some reason.



The PG has much better controls, and it's smarter. For example, you can use it with local dimming disabled in SDR, and with local dimming enabled in HDR, and it will switch automatically. The PA doesn't do that - the local dimming setting is global, not specific to a mode.



The PA maxes out at 120Hz, while the PG can go up to 144Hz.



I find gaming to be better on the PG. Maybe it's thanks to the G-sync module, and maybe there are some other factors.



The PA is very heavy for a 32" unit - the weight really takes you by surprise. Help from a second person is needed when moving it to avoid the risk of back injury... The weight of the PG is more reasonable.



The bottom line in my opinion is that unless you need some of the specific professional capabilities of the PA, there is really no reason to go with it, and the PG is overall the better choice in that case, while being much less expensive as well.