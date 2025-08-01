Psycrow
Gawd
- Joined
Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 666
Im looking on this monitor PG27UCDM.
Its a QD Oled and im worried about burn in even if might have something inbuild to prevent this.
Then there is the VRR flickering they speak about...
Do anyone have this monitor or can enlight me before i buy it ?
I live in EU to its expensive here!
