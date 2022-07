The biggest CPU resource hogs with pfsense come from addons that process the traffic. The CPU power required merely to handle the bandwidth, with minimal/stock addons, will be much less. They recently made AES-NI hardware encryption a bigger part of pfsense, and Sandy Bridge is the first CPU generation to support that. I would not go any older than that. You can find cheap Dell Quad-Core Sandy-Bridge/Ivy Bridge SFF systems these days for like $50. That is what I would recommend unless you use tons of extra addons to process traffic. I recommend Dell mainly because they have a good track record of providing reasonably up-to-date BIOS updates even for their older systems.