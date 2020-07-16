Pfsense Box - Hardware Selection

Part Description Price CPU Intel Pentium G5420 --> High single core speed and AES-NI $50 Mobo Asrock H370M-itx/ac --> Dual Intel NICs $100 RAM 8GB DDR4-2400 G.Skill Ripjaw V $30 Storage WD Green 240GB M2 SSD $40 PSU Seasonic SGX-500 --> Silent under 150W, SFX form factor $100 Case Silverstone ML05 --> Small footprint, horizontal design $40 TOTAL ~$360

I am planning a build that can theoretically handle 1Gbit/s VPN encryption/decryption. The goal was to get a CPU with AES-NI, iGPU, good single thread performance (OpenVPN is only single threaded), perhaps some extra cores for Wireguard use in the future. A Mobo with dual Intel NICs (for pfSense) and for the entire build to draw as little power as possible and be as quiet as possilble. This is what I have come up with:I had considered going with an i3-9100 however I don't think the extra 2 cores will be of much use for my application, due to the single threaded nature of OpenVPN. The G5420 has a high enough clock speed to give it decent single core performance, and it has AES-NI. This Mobo also seems to be one of the only viable dual Intel NIC mini-itx options out there.What do you all think? Will this be able to handle 1Gbit/s? Any suggestions?