Pfsense Box - Hardware Selection

Nevalite

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
227
I am planning a build that can theoretically handle 1Gbit/s VPN encryption/decryption. The goal was to get a CPU with AES-NI, iGPU, good single thread performance (OpenVPN is only single threaded), perhaps some extra cores for Wireguard use in the future. A Mobo with dual Intel NICs (for pfSense) and for the entire build to draw as little power as possible and be as quiet as possilble. This is what I have come up with:

PartDescriptionPrice
CPUIntel Pentium G5420 --> High single core speed and AES-NI$50
MoboAsrock H370M-itx/ac --> Dual Intel NICs$100
RAM8GB DDR4-2400 G.Skill Ripjaw V$30
StorageWD Green 240GB M2 SSD$40
PSUSeasonic SGX-500 --> Silent under 150W, SFX form factor$100
CaseSilverstone ML05 --> Small footprint, horizontal design$40
TOTAL~$360

I had considered going with an i3-9100 however I don't think the extra 2 cores will be of much use for my application, due to the single threaded nature of OpenVPN. The G5420 has a high enough clock speed to give it decent single core performance, and it has AES-NI. This Mobo also seems to be one of the only viable dual Intel NIC mini-itx options out there.

What do you all think? Will this be able to handle 1Gbit/s? Any suggestions?
 
