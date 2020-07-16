Pfsense Box - Hardware Selection

I am planning a build that can theoretically handle 1Gbit/s VPN encryption/decryption. The goal was to get a CPU with AES-NI, iGPU, good single thread performance (OpenVPN is only single threaded), perhaps some extra cores for Wireguard use in the future. A Mobo with dual Intel NICs (for pfSense) and for the entire build to draw as little power as possible and be as quiet as possilble. This is what I have come up with:
I had considered going with an i3-9100 however I don't think the extra 2 cores will be of much use for my application, due to the single threaded nature of OpenVPN. The G5420 has a high enough clock speed to give it decent single core performance, and it has AES-NI. This Mobo also seems to be one of the only viable dual Intel NIC mini-itx options out there.
What do you all think? Will this be able to handle 1Gbit/s? Any suggestions?
|Part
|Description
|Price
|CPU
|Intel Pentium G5420 --> High single core speed and AES-NI
|$50
|Mobo
|Asrock H370M-itx/ac --> Dual Intel NICs
|$100
|RAM
|8GB DDR4-2400 G.Skill Ripjaw V
|$30
|Storage
|WD Green 240GB M2 SSD
|$40
|PSU
|Seasonic SGX-500 --> Silent under 150W, SFX form factor
|$100
|Case
|Silverstone ML05 --> Small footprint, horizontal design
|$40
|TOTAL
|~$360
