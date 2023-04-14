pfSense and DNS servers

Deadjasper
I go to DNS Server Settings in pfSense and set the DNS Servers to Cloudflare. I then go to https://www.top10vpn.com/tools/what-is-my-dns-server/ at it shows my DNS Server as my isp.
Can someone please explain this stupidness? How the can can you set the DNS servers and then pfSense overrides them and sets the DNS server to the isp?
TIA
