pfsense and 2.5gbps?

Anyone successfully running pfsense with 2.5gbps? I don't think I've found a post yes with details on how they got it running.
Thank you, exact what I was looking for. I wouldn't run realtek in BSD. But knowing you have first hand experience with the 226 gives me confidence to run that on my next build.I've used Intel i225v (B3) and Intel i226v on OPNsense (same FreeBSD base as pfSense) with no issues. No additional configuration is needed for the Intel stuff but you'll need to use realtek-re-kmod to get Realtek NICs working correctly (plenty of info on this if you just search it).
I would strongly avoid anything with i225v, B3 stepping is supposed to "fix" all the issues but some people still have reported issues and the first two steppings are notoriously bad. Intel i226v has been working excellent for me. Most mini PCs have already upgraded to this NIC on the boxes where there are 2 - 6 NICs but you can also get a dual port PCIe card like https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256805613580242.html
you'll need to use realtek-re-kmod to get Realtek NICs working correctly (plenty of info on this if you just search it
The realtek-re-kmod supports all (or at least most) Realtek NICs all the way from 5GbE/2.5GbE/1GbE/100M/10M. I haven't personally used one but know someone who's been using the RTL8125 with no issues in OPNsense (with the realtek-re-kmod, not the FreeBSD version). Specifically, this version is generally considered best to be used at this moment.The realtek driver does some things better, but I'd still avoid their 1G nics if you can. I don't know about their 2.5G nics, I have some usb realtek 2.5G nics, but no drivers for FreeBSD when I checked (was a while ago though). Personally, I've been upgrading with older intel 10G for my LAN; but maybe your modem has 2.5g? (My internet connection is very sad)
I don't think they will. The FreeBSD driver in main is readable source. The realtek driver really isn't, it's full of magic constants with no explanation of what they do. I spent some time trying to figure out what was going on with my realtek 1G NIC. If the realtek source was less magic, I'd have fiddled around with combining the two drivers to get something that worked better...Future FreeBSD versions should eventually adopt this driver to have it working out of the box but who knows how long that could take.