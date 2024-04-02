pfsense and 2.5gbps?

Dopamin3 said: Future FreeBSD versions should eventually adopt this driver to have it working out of the box but who knows how long that could take. Click to expand...

I don't think they will. The FreeBSD driver in main is readable source. The realtek driver really isn't, it's full of magic constants with no explanation of what they do. I spent some time trying to figure out what was going on with my realtek 1G NIC. If the realtek source was less magic, I'd have fiddled around with combining the two drivers to get something that worked better...I think there's a nasty timing issue/race condition in the hardware, which is why the FreeBSD driver sometimes gets stuck --- the host cpu and the NIC don't agree on what packet is to be sent, and the FreeBSD driver resets the NIC, but even when the NIC acknowledges reset, it doesn't really reset. It's actually pretty nasty, sometimes the NIC will receive a packet after reset with an old address that the kernel reused for something else; much sadness. An IO-MMU might help with debugging that, but since the NIC I have that's easiest to get into a bad state is an embedded nic on a board without an IO-MMU, I can't really debug any further.Even ignoring all that, since the 1G nics only have one interrupt, you don't know if you got new packets, or the NIC finished sending packets, or it's a status update; and the interrupt status register is racy, so you just have to check all the things; IIRC one driver checks Rx first and the other checks Tx first, and so on a marginal cpu, you can pick drivers to decide if you want to get full speed Rx or full speed Tx, but you won't get balanced. (Although with the realtek driver, if it doesn't clear out the Rx packets in time, the nic will send out pause frames and then you have to deal with all that's wrong with ethernet flow control)I would assume the faster realtek nics have at least separate interrupts for rx/tx/misc and probably multiple queues for rx and tx too, because you really want that for better host performance, and msi-x makes many interrupts really cheap and a new design wouldn't need to think about what to do if stuck with only one viable interrupt pin on PCI. But I dunno, maybe they kept the same interface and just bumped the speed without regard for anything else.