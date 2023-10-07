Jimmmy
PffxUzer Made good and transaction.
I received the card on 10/17
Last edited:
give it a day or so more, this isnt a store after all, even though that user is using the forum like one...He texted me a tracking number that hasn’t been sent so we shall see if he actually sends something.
He also a said "cashapp only, today only", now edited.To be fair I checked his history and it’s always been cashapp
It got locked Friday shortly after Jimmmy posted that he thought he had been scammed. But, for some reason, it was unlocked again on Saturday.I wonder why the scam posting is still up? Has a mod been notified to delete it or lock it?
Any more information on the tracking number?He texted me a tracking number that hasn’t been sent so we shall see if he actually sends something.
Not just the thread, his account is gonethread
isin question is gone now too
No, it's still active, he just has his profile set to private. Click his user name in pendragon's post, and it'll show he was last seen online yesterday.Not just the thread, his account is gone
Fwiw, I bought a cheap workstation from him a little over a year ago. Paid via cashapp, and aside from a very minor hiccup, everything went smooth. Shipped within a day or two. He actually forgot to send the M.2 screw with the PC, and mailed it off a few days after he shipped it. Pretty much a 10/10 seller from my experience, a year ago.
Doesn't really matter in this situation though. I've seen people throw away old/respected accounts for less.
Also, if you paid to a cashapp account ending in 475, that's the one I sent money to a year ago. Which might help confirm if he was hacked, or if it's just a flat out scam.
Hm, possibly. I swear I've seen other hacked accounts exhibit the same behavior though when the accounts were locked/nuked temporarily.No, it's still active, he just has his profile set to private. Click his user name in pendragon's post, and it'll show he was last seen online yesterday.
Oh, yeah, the error message is different (private, vs not available). Guess it's under review.Hm, possibly. I swear I've seen other hacked accounts exhibit the same behavior though when the accounts were locked/nuked temporarily.
According the IPs used, he was not hacked.Hm, possibly. I swear I've seen other hacked accounts exhibit the same behavior though when the accounts were locked/nuked temporarily.