PffxUzer Made good and transaction.

Jimmmy

Jimmmy

Gawd
Mar 18, 2008
538
I received the card on 10/17
 
Last edited:
Yeah, hasn't posted anything outside of fs/t since 2018, was inactive between then and '21. Maybe he just ghosted for a while and needs some money, but seems a bit sus.

Note that he seems to have mostly been active in fs/t to begin with, as that's where most of his posts going back to 2008 are located. Maybe there were more outside before then, but I guess those were lost in the purge. 🤷‍♂️
 
I will keep this post updated if he follows up. I hope we can get it sorted.
 
He texted me a tracking number that hasn’t been sent so we shall see if he actually sends something.
 
Yeah He just keeps making up stories it's a scam if he actually sends me something I'll update it. I contacted the mod and stuff. What a bummer.
 
I don't know the exact term, but scammers can access / scrape UPS's tracking numbers.
Bought from an online store and they provided a UPS tracking number delivered to an office building (in my city) one day after I placed the order.
The ship date was before I placed the order.
Just another mechanism to fool victims and payment / scam investigators.
 
Goddammit, I knew he was fishy, he seemed in a rush and only accepts cashapp. So I reported his post a while back for bumping too quickly because that's all I could really nail him on.
 
Last edited:
I wonder why the scam posting is still up? Has a mod been notified to delete it or lock it?
 
It got locked Friday shortly after Jimmmy posted that he thought he had been scammed. But, for some reason, it was unlocked again on Saturday.
 
Was online Friday.. and now appears to be creeping today

1696875041146.png
 
Not just the thread, his account is gone

Fwiw, I bought a cheap workstation from him a little over a year ago. Paid via cashapp, and aside from a very minor hiccup, everything went smooth. Shipped within a day or two. He actually forgot to send the M.2 screw with the PC, and mailed it off a few days after he shipped it. Pretty much a 10/10 seller from my experience, a year ago.

Doesn't really matter in this situation though. I've seen people throw away old/respected accounts for less.

Also, if you paid to a cashapp account ending in 475, that's the one I sent money to a year ago. Which might help confirm if he was hacked, or if it's just a flat out scam.
 
No, it's still active, he just has his profile set to private. Click his user name in pendragon's post, and it'll show he was last seen online yesterday.
 
Hm, possibly. I swear I've seen other hacked accounts exhibit the same behavior though when the accounts were locked/nuked temporarily.
 
Oh, yeah, the error message is different (private, vs not available). Guess it's under review.
 
he was a long time member but he only had 386 posts in that entire time and almost all (or all) where in the FS section...
 
I hope it all works out fine. Scammers really give the honest people extra trouble having to deal with it all. I dont sell much on here...most of mine is Disney room rentals which tend to be for a couple thousand dollars and the scamming stuff there tends to be somewhat under control but every once in awhile you get someone majorly cheated.
 
I would dispute the transaction with your credit card, if an option. I had something similar happen to me on Facebook, even though I should have known better. I even reported it to the provider (Venmo). I assumed it was going to be a wash, due to no payment goods warranty. Surprisingly enough I received my money back.
 
