PF Sense test box build

Hey everyone,



Since we are pretty much dead at work but I can still go in, my boss wanted me to focus on getting a test box built for PF sense. The budget is -$0.00. Effectively, I am looking around at 10 year old computers at this point to perform a proof of concept sand box. Now I understand computers and hardware somewhat but I am mainly a technician or what is called a field engineer at the company. Here is what I hobbled together so far.



Asus P5QPL-AM mATX board

Intel E 8200 Core2Duo It was that or a E5600 or something like that.

2 gigs of DDR2-8500

Toshiba SSD128GB

Realtek add on Ethernet 1Gb card

PFSense 2.4.4



We have static IP addresses from our ISP. Connected directly to the cable modem in the test configuration.



I figured the hardware would be good enough for a test run. So far I have been running into a wall with getting the software and possibly hardware to work. Atheros 1GB NIC is on board. 1GB Realtec expansion card. My boss and I can get the software running but we cannot make it work to the outside (internet). It doesn't ping out. From my readings we might be going the wrong direction with the test build. This also supported my theory that maybe the NICs are the problem. I kind of felt like the test hardware might not be the best. However if proof of concept works, we have an X99 box that would run the software for a full time basis. From what I read, it's better to run the network through dual or quad Intel based NIC. I got no budget even without the Covid-19. I want to make sure if we invest in something like a 4 port card, that it would work. The boss generally handles most of this stuff but it got put into my lap as a challenge.



Let me know what you think.