Peripheral Multi Function Center

A Peripheral device to the computer system. A malfunction causing paper jams. The exit tray almost sends out a printout to the exit tray, and then pulls it back in

again. Aahhh ahha I was frustrated and wanted to call someone in and yell at him. No one available to call in and threaten anymore, and put him who ever shows up on my list, name and address and license plate.



O.K. ok ok ok..... I took a flash light out and tried to trouble shoot it myself. No help for the weary and it took hours and my legs and back were aching.



SOLUTION..... O.K. Somehow, printers like mine were DOUBLE SIDED PRINTERS. When I selected PRINT on my computer, I have to select what printer I wanted. SoMeHoW...... it set itself for DOUBLE SIDED print outs.

On the top left hand side, about half way down, it asked..... DOUBLE SIDED? Select NO.