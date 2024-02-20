Performance per watt/value proposition, GPU upgrade question.

My two cents about this is from my own experience tuning systems for image consistency and low noise, but steps are same to reduce power consumption (which is not a factor for me other then reducing noise). Take what you want from that and see what you can use for your project.I build just as a HTPC system (components was chosen to try ChimeraOS/Steam OS for fun as a homemade console). That has an AMD 5800X3D CPU (undervolted) and an AMD 6950XT I bought cheap on sale (also undervolted). Recently I have installed Windows 11 on it again to tryout features for fun. This system is connected to a 4K TV.system is connected to a 49" 5120x1440 ultrawide display. Has an old Nvidia 2080 TI (Asus Rog Strix) and an AMD 7800X3D CPU. Plan was to upgrade GPU on that, but I game most on TV when it comes to graphic intensive games that support controllers and more Strategy, RPG and similar games on the second system, so haven´t bothered upgrading yet (takes a bit tinkering, because of the size of GPU and want to keep cabinet, since I love that cabinet). I use this also to stream VR to a Oculus 3 headset.Both systems are tuned for whatever game I play. I want a target framerate that suits the type of game I play and I dont want much deviation from the target framerate. I tune for noise with fan profiles and chose components accordingly, but will not include that here.- Forget the thought about 4K Ultra 60FPS in all games without compromise (upscalers, reducing settings, turning off features etc.). Instead focus on smooth gameplay at decent enough eyecandy. Then call it a day and enjoy the games.-Undervolting is your friend. Sometimes you even get higher performance for less wattage.-Upscalers (DLSS, FSR, XeSS) are your friends. In many cases they are decent enough, especially at 4K when base resolution is already higher. They can give you higher framerate for little sacrifice. In return, less power usage for you at same framerate.-Frame limiter is your friend (MSI afterburner with RTSS tuner is my favorite for Nvidia and on AMD the control panel is fantastic for tweaking). When you have reached your target framerate (I cap the framerate where I can have least amount of dips). In return, less power usage and smooth console like frametimes. Make sure the framerate cap is within the GSYNC/Freesync range of your LG B2 for optimal results., the HTPC system connected to TV:The AMD system is the most comfortable to tweak. The control panel makes it so easy to apply tweaks per game basis. It creates profile for the game once you start it and you can hit alt+R any time to adjust tweaks real time. Undervolting is done within control panel and you can also have different profiles for each games for undervolting and overclocking (I only use a global profile). If you find that you want to upscale a game that does not have temporal upscaling (FSR 2, 3 or XeSS) ingame, the control panels FSR (spacial upscaling) is better then your TVs upscaler. Radeon Chill gives you a decent framerate limiter. Freesync will make sure you get a smooth tearfree experience. Your TV support Freesync Premium and will give you LFC in cases of lower framerate at times. But still CAP with a bit overhead, so you get as little variation as possible for smoothest gameplay.Use AMDs own metric overlay and make sure that you also activate graph for frametimes. Makes it easier to visualize frame consistency. You can also check power consumption for both GPU and CPU if you have AMD CPU (perhaps also on Intel CPU, but havent tested that).connected to 49" ultrawide:MSI Afterburner can be used for undervolting GPU. Its a bit more hazzle, but once done, you can just play the game.Use MSI Afterburner with RTSS tuner. You need to setup profiles manually in RTSS tuner for each game by navigating to .exe file.In RTSS tuner, make sure that you have graph selected for framerate/frametimes in OSD. You can also activate power consumption there, so you can see how much power the GPU and CPU uses. Run the game and see what you might need adjust in ingame settings to have for target framerate. Then alt-tab out of game and set that as framerate CAP for the game profile. Check if stable (as smooth line as possible on graph). Adjust accordingly. Enjoy game.If you are not going to use more then 120fps, you can globally set a framerate cap for all games in Nvidia control panel at 117FPS, if you dont want to tweak all games. But that might not be best choice if you are going to use frame generation to get to 120fps. At least set it to something, if you dont play competitive shooters and aim for 4-500 or more FPS to get least amount of input lag. This way you save power on some games.With Nvidia, you will have access to DLSS in many games, which is a good upscaler. In some cases, you can use frame generation if you hit 60fps and just want to game at 120fps. For some games that have no upscaler, its better to use Nvidias NIS in their control panel instead of your monitors upscaler.As for which card to choose, pick your poison. With AMD you might get more performance for less money and an easier life tweaking games. With Nvidia, you get access to DLSS and also this generation Nvidia cards give better performance per watt, so you might be able to squeeze more FPS out of your power budget. Hopefully you can use some of what I use to tweak games for other purposes in your performance per watt quest.