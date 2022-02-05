Performance of network storage questions.

Anyone able to chime in on the approximate performance I should get with 6 EXOS 14-18tb sata drives in raid 10 with Truenas and zfs. Truenas will be run in a VM through Proxmox. The server is an Epyc 7302P and 256GB 3200 ram on a Supermicro H12SSL-NT board. The EXOS drives will be attached to an LSI 9207-8i SAS3 HBA in IT mode. My goal is to be able to sustain 2-300MB/s read and writes without stalling during large files transfers. This sound doable or do I need to stick with my 6 2.5" 4TB SSDs in raid 5 to achieve that performance?