Pentium 2 help

Yes.. you read that right- I need help with an intel pentium 2 CPU.



Ive installed and removed hundreds of slot 1 cpus over the years, but ive never had to remove a cooler. Im attaching a picture- the CPU with the cooler is a p3-500 hopefully the donor cooler



on the left is the P2 350- i need to move the cooler to this but how do I without breaking the plastic clips?



also how do I open the casing the cpu is in?