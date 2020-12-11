Pendrive USB 3.2 and mobo question.

Hi. I bought pendrive:Its usb 3.2.Also i will be buying new ssd,new hdd. And mobo Aorus Z490 AX and I9 10850. Actually have Rtx 3090 Gigabyte OC.My question is. That motherboard Aorus Z490 AX will support USB 3.2? I want to install new Windows 10 fresh,is this possible on that pendrive?. Thanks