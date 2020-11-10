Peerless AV PS200 Component Shelf ❤

Yes, the PC is on the edge of the arms, but it feels parked. I do have a piece of glass that I could put there, but maybe later. I really need a smaller piece of glass and some rubber between the glass and arms.

The AVR fit properly, obviously what these were designed to hold

Straps are included, haven't tried to strap down the PC, so not sure if they're that big

Camera exposure makes the case lights look bright

I will patch the wall soon (I glue in a thin piece of wood before inserting a piece of drywall)

I will paint the walls... some day... and get proper sound deadening panels

As soon as I bust my shins on those arms I'll shorten them with a cutting wheel

For a long time I had been looking for a wall-mount shelf for heavy stuff, particularly my PC and AV receiver, the Peerless PS200 had long since eluded me until last week. Rated to hold 100lbs, adjustable so you can ensure that they're level while loaded, I bought these for $40/ea from Best Buy.I'm just super pleased with these. You dig through pages of crappy wall-mount AV shelves that might hold a skimpy Blu-ray player, then one day these just appear and they're legit.