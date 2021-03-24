PDU vs power strip

I'm trying to decide between getting a power strip or a PDU. For reference, I've already measured my total wattage consumption, and it is only around ~500w when everything is powered on, so I don't think I'll be overloading anything.The power strip I'm looking at is this:And the PDU I'm looking at is this:One reason I'm considering a PDU at all is because at some point I might want to have my devices connected to a UPS, and per this link:PDUs are supposed to more evenly distribute amps to devices as opposed to power strips and overall be better for UPSes in general.My question is, do all PDUs ensure even distribution? Or is it only the more expensive ones? Do I even need a PDU?Thanks.