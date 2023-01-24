PCP&C Silencer MK III 1200 for Modern CPU/GPUs

I have a working and in good condition Silencer MK III 1200 which I bought for a build back in 2015. It has worked beautifully through upgrades, including 2 and 3 way sli setups, but the most recent cpu and gpu I’ve paired with it are a 9700K and single 2080 Ti (both overclocked on custom water loop).



What are your thoughts for pairing this PSU with a more power hungry modern cpu/gpu combo? A 13700K/13900K and 4080/4090 for example. I know it has plenty of rated wattage, but it’s also going on 8 years (so outside the 7 year warranty) and I’m sure there have been various incremental improvements in PSUs over recent years which may be important for powering newer cpus/gpus.



Not opposed to replacing it (expired warranty alone is enough reason to justify), I mostly just wanted to see what others thought.