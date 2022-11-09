PCIe vs USB Audio Interfaces

Looking at ping result between USB wifi adapter and PCI-e network adapter.... not so sure how big the difference would be, specially for something that does not require anything particularly good like sound.I really doubt an human would be able to tell difference, specially for sound (your brain reorder heared sound with the subjective difference to make it match with your reality a lot, i.e. you don't feel sound timing has you hear it and the difference could be in low ten's of millisecond).USB or HDMI for gaming sound is quite common.