"As for latency; yes, there’s definitely a difference, as PCI/PCIe has a high speed connection directly to the computer chipset, rather than via USB or 1394 interfaces, which are a bit like network interfaces. Even if the USB/1394 devices may have DMA on the PCI/PCIe side (meaning they read and write data without CPU intervention), there’s still added buffering and a slower serial connection between the hub and the sound interface, which invariably adds latency."
https://forum.professionalcomposers.com/t/pcie-vs-usb-audio-interfaces/2477/2
I've got a Focusrite 2i4 USB Audio Interface, but for gaming should i stick with the On-board Realtek HDA?
