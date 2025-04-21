  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

PCIE USB C Card Worth It?

pattyp

pattyp

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 14, 2013
Messages
119
Hey Everyone!
So I just got a VR headset (Quest 3) and bought the oculus USBC cable to go along with it. My motherboard doesn't have multiple USBC ports so I was think about installing a PCIE USBC card.
Would it be a waste of time/money to go this rout? I was also wondering if this would give the VR headset a little more power?

A card I had in mind was the 4X 5Gbps USB-C Ports PCI Express
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
pattyp said:
My motherboard doesn't have multiple USBC ports s
Click to expand...
Do you need more than one ?

It is possible that your motherboard has limited usb-c power output, but that card is 2A by port and some motherboard usb-c can deliver 30 watt....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top