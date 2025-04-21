PCIE USB C Card Worth It?

pattyp
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2013
- Messages
- 119
Hey Everyone!
So I just got a VR headset (Quest 3) and bought the oculus USBC cable to go along with it. My motherboard doesn't have multiple USBC ports so I was think about installing a PCIE USBC card.
Would it be a waste of time/money to go this rout? I was also wondering if this would give the VR headset a little more power?
A card I had in mind was the 4X 5Gbps USB-C Ports PCI Express
