PCIe NVMe M.2 under GPU?

night_2004
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 31, 2007
- Messages
- 2,210
I am looking to upgrade my six-year old rig and replace my i7-4770K with either an i9-10900K or i7-10700K. I just upgraded to a triple slot eVGA RTX 2080 Super.
Currently I am looking at three boards as they all have 2.5G+ Ethernet, dual Ethernet, the ability to run NVMe drives in RAID1 or RAID5, and can support 1 or 2 PCIe x1 cards without using the second x16 slot (do not want to share bandwidth with the GPU). I am currently using one (may expand to two eventually) PCIe x1 ATSC tuner card that will either move to the new rig or move to a Linux media server if I can get it running on that machine.
Currently I am looking at three boards as they all have 2.5G+ Ethernet, dual Ethernet, the ability to run NVMe drives in RAID1 or RAID5, and can support 1 or 2 PCIe x1 cards without using the second x16 slot (do not want to share bandwidth with the GPU). I am currently using one (may expand to two eventually) PCIe x1 ATSC tuner card that will either move to the new rig or move to a Linux media server if I can get it running on that machine.
- ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula
- Two M.2 slots away from GPU, third on the back of the motherboard.
- Can only hold one PCIe x1 card at the cost of running one M.2 slot at x2 instead of x4.
- ASUS Maximus XII Hero
- Two M.2 slots under GPU, one M.2 away from GPU.
- Can hold two additional PCIe x1 cards at no penalty, can hold a third at the cost of running one M.2 slot at x2 instead of x4.
- Gigabyte Z490 Vision D
- Two M.2 slots under GPU, one M.2 away from GPU.
- Can hold one additional PCIe x1 card at no penalty.
- Running two PCIe x1 cards limits the only M.2 away from the GPU to x2 instead of x4.