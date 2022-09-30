Pcie and gen 4

I got a 3080 ti auros gigabyte gpu installed with a gen 4 cable and vertical bracket. So its gen 4 allright.

Now i got this motherboard ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME - Z590 - LGA1200 and im using all 3 m.2 slots.

In the manual it states that using all 3 m.2 slots will decrease or somehow impact the gen 4 pcie.

But as i understand it now then my current card dosent use the max speed of the gen 4 anyway.

So the question is: Do i loose some of the speed or bandwidth when i install a 4090 gpu cuz im using all 3 m.2 slots ? Or wont a 4090 card benefit me anything regarding the pcie 4 ? Or will there be pcie 5 cables and does my motherboard support that ?