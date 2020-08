Nvme drives use 4 lanes per drive. Boards with multiple nvme slots would then need to feed each slot x4 lanes. MB's will have to get those lanes from either the cpu or chipset, config depends on the cpu and chipset, etc. Keep in mind that just cuz it has 3 nvme slots, that doesn't mean its very useful since not many cpus actually have the lanes to to drive those slots, so more often than not it is going to be up to the chipset and this isn't a great way to do it.



The ultra quad card is what is known as a bifurication card, essentially stacking two or more nvme slots onto a single card. These cards work thru bifurication, which is a way to split a pcie slot's lanes into smaller pieces W/O the use of hardware pcie switches. For ex, it takes x16 lanes and divides them into four x4 partitions which then feeds four nvme drives. Bifurication is also dependent on the platform, so you cannot just stick a bifur card into any motherboard. And to top it off, spending x16 pcie lanes on desktop platforms if really damn expensive lane wise so it's not something dekstop platform users are often into. This is geared for HEDT and workstation users.