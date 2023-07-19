PCI-E Gen5 SSDs

Crucial T700 is definitely fastest currently but watch out for heat!
The amount of power that Phison controller uses is insane. I guess it's to be expected after all >12GB/S is a lot.
Anyone see any real world benefit?
TBH, I cannot tell in real world use from my Seagate Firecuda 530. And it seems like the 540 is coming.
I pity anyone putting these in a gaming console. They will throttle HARD at >82C.
The amount of power that Phison controller uses is insane. I guess it's to be expected after all >12GB/S is a lot.
Anyone see any real world benefit?
TBH, I cannot tell in real world use from my Seagate Firecuda 530. And it seems like the 540 is coming.
I pity anyone putting these in a gaming console. They will throttle HARD at >82C.