PCI configuration missing in vcenter configuration view?

D

danswartz

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
3,665
So I had shut down one of my two esxi 6.7 hosts for a few days. Booted back up, and when it reconnected to vcenter, I can't see the PCI information anymore. You know, when you go to Configure => Hardware, and there are 4 lines: Processors, Memory, PCI Devices and Power Management? For the just-rebooted host, the 'PCI Devices' line is missing. Everything *seems* to be working okay, except maybe vcenter server is confused? Any ideas? It's not a killer at the moment, but there is a guest that I can't power up, because it has an HBA passed through that now is it not visible.
 
S

Shockey

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 24, 2008
Messages
2,066
Can you view the PCI cards if you go to host gui, or boot up the VM from host gui?
 
D

danswartz

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
3,665
So looking at both hosts, logged into the hosts themselves. On the good host, there are a bunch of grayed out entries, but several that aren't. I can specifically select quick filter and show 'passthrough capable', and it shows me several devices. On the bad host, 3 nics are visible (but disabled for passthrough.) The problematic one is the 12gb HBA that I need, which is grayed out. Do you know what that means? e.g. if the entry is grayed out?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top