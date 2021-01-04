PCI configuration missing in vcenter configuration view?

So I had shut down one of my two esxi 6.7 hosts for a few days. Booted back up, and when it reconnected to vcenter, I can't see the PCI information anymore. You know, when you go to Configure => Hardware, and there are 4 lines: Processors, Memory, PCI Devices and Power Management? For the just-rebooted host, the 'PCI Devices' line is missing. Everything *seems* to be working okay, except maybe vcenter server is confused? Any ideas? It's not a killer at the moment, but there is a guest that I can't power up, because it has an HBA passed through that now is it not visible.