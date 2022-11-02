pc4-2933Y vs pc4-3200A

T

TeleFragger

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2005
Messages
974
I have a friend selling some memory and curious if I should go for 32gb faster ram or 64gb slight slower

Building a machine that will be an i9-13900k and have the msi pro ddr4 motherboard.

Will I see a difference between 64gb(16gbx4) pc4-2933Y vs 32gb (16gbx2) pc4-3200A ?
Thx!
 
