pc4-2933Y vs pc4-3200A

TeleFragger
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 974
I have a friend selling some memory and curious if I should go for 32gb faster ram or 64gb slight slower
Building a machine that will be an i9-13900k and have the msi pro ddr4 motherboard.
Will I see a difference between 64gb(16gbx4) pc4-2933Y vs 32gb (16gbx2) pc4-3200A ?
Thx!
