PC38X headset - USB dongle?

I'm clearly misunderstanding something here. I am replacing an old Corsair headset (single 3.5mm jack) that I had connected to the computer via a USB dongle (DAC?). It worked fine, allowing me both sound and microphone functionality.



Problem is I just picked up a pair of PC38x cans and they don't come with a USB adapter. Bought an inexpensive (UGREEN) USB dongle that has both pink and green inputs - but I get only sound from it. (I need the USB adapter b/c the front panel audio ports are borked on my PC) None of the mic inputs in Windows recognizes any sound from the headset via the USB dongle (I've confirmed microphone works by plugging it into the back - so it's the USB thingy that's the problem).



Scrolling through the internet - I'm not getting a lot of good advice & don't want to spend another $150 on a headphone amp if I don't need to. From what I can tell, there's a mini-sound card in the USB dongle that should be converting digital sound to the headset. Again, output audio is fine - just not getting input.



Anyone know of a decent dongle that has two 3.5mm inputs that should work plug and play when I insert the USB end into the PC?



Thanks!