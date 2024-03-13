PC won't start with two screens?

MSI B650 Tomahawk AM5//AMD RYZEN 7 7700X 8-Core 4.5 GHZ
Thermaltake P6 White//Corsair H150I 360 AIO
EVGA RTX 3080(Hybrid)-12GB//2TB NVME(X1)//1TB NVMe(X2)
G skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000-32GB//850W Watt EVGA PSU

34" ASUS-1440-100Hertz-Mon Display port

65"SONY-4K-120Hertz-TV-HDMI

Windows 10-(X64)

If I try to start pc with both screen hooked up I get this screen

if I unplug hdmi cord from Tv and restart PC it will work fine

I've got a fresh install of windows
Reset bios
Uninstalled AMD onboard graphics drivers and Nvidia graphics drivers removed and reseated graphics card
tried with just TV with hdmi wont work but will work if its just monitor on display port but if I plug TV back in when pc is on it will work fine
I just use the big screen to play games on from my PC
all the windows updates are installed latest Nvidia graphics driver
ive tried different display ports on gpu

Any idea thanks
 

try a different port on the tv. make sure the tv firmware is up to date. try another cable.
 
Does your 3080 have updated firmware? I know a lot of the 30 series cards had weird port issues. You could also try plugging on to the onboard video and one to the GPU and see what happens.
 
Is the HDMI output the default port so the boot display is actually displayed on there? Try leaving just the HDMI output connected to confirm without the monitor connected.
 
Do I set the default monitor in bios?
Yes generally you can choose the default display- either pcie or onboard. Most boards will cycle through all available displays unless you speed up the process by setting it to the default you want.
 
