PC won't start with two screens?

Specs
MSI B650 Tomahawk AM5//AMD RYZEN 7 7700X 8-Core 4.5 GHZ
Thermaltake P6 White//Corsair H150I 360 AIO
EVGA RTX 3080(Hybrid)-12GB//2TB NVME(X1)//1TB NVMe(X2)
G skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000-32GB//850W Watt EVGA PSU
34" ASUS-1440-100Hertz-Mon Display port
65"SONY-4K-120Hertz-TV-HDMI
Windows 10-(X64)
If I try to start pc with both screen hooked up I get this screen
if I unplug hdmi cord from Tv and restart PC it will work fine
I've got a fresh install of windows
Reset bios
Uninstalled AMD onboard graphics drivers and Nvidia graphics drivers removed and reseated graphics card
tried with just TV with hdmi wont work but will work if its just monitor on display port but if I plug TV back in when pc is on it will work fine
I just use the big screen to play games on from my PC
all the windows updates are installed latest Nvidia graphics driver
ive tried different display ports on gpu
Any idea thanks
