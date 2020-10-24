PC won't power down

This is more of a learn from my mistake post.



So long story short, I replaced the PSU in a computer that would randomly reboot and was producing strange issues.



After replacing the PSU everything seemed to work fine, it wouldn't reboot anymore or have in issues, except now you could not turn it off even if you wanted to.

Choosing shutdown or sleep in windows it would do the shutdown procedure and then immediately power back on again. Even if I turned it off via the power button it would turn back on.

The only way to turn it off was to cut power.



First i thought the MB went bad due to the faulty PSU that was replaced.

Nope it wasn't that. Turns out I did not push the ATX power connector all the way in due to the small space (ITX system) and board flex.

After forcing the connector all the way in, it turns off normally.



What are the chances of every actual power line making contact except for the one signalling the PSU to turn off? I thought it was the other way around, the PSU needed a signal to stay on, no?