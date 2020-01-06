PC won't completely shut down

Wondering what would cause a PC not to shut down completely. I sold a friend my i7 2600K, Asus P8P67 Pro about 9 years ago and he was having issues with it recently where it would power off shortly after powering on, then repeat, or it would post and boot into windows 10 but randomly just shut off and restart. I swapped out the PSU and it was able to consistently post and boot into Windows but when you shut down, windows shuts down but the PC stays powered on. you have to hold the power button down for 3+ seconds to get it turn off. I hooked up the original PSU and now it consistently Posts and boots into windows but still won't shut down. I think maybe the flaky PSU did something to the motherboard causing it not to shut down. Also, I couldn't update to the newest BIOS, gave me a file integrity error when it was verifying the BIOS I downloaded from Asus, downloaded it twice to verify. I did backup the stock BIOS and that was able to be read and verified, so not sure what is up with the newer BIOS from Asus's site..