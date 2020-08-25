PC won't boot with both keyboard cables plugged in

I have the hyperfx alloy fps (the one with the red-only backlighting). When I plug both the normal USB cable and the auxillary cable into the mobo's ports, the computer will not turn on. It will spin the fans for a nanosecond and fail to turn on. Is it somehow drawing too much power? Boots fine with just the keyboard cable in. I can also plug the second cable in after loading into windows and all is well. I've tried using that port with a different peripheral on boot to see if it's the port, but it booted fine.
Build link:
https://newegg.io/8bf73d5 - shows 290w as estimate.
CORSAIR HX Series CMPSU-520HX 520W PSU
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 a/c
16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR 3200 (@2666)
EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra 6GB DDR6
WD Black SN750 NVMe M.2 500GB PCI-Express 3.0 SSD
For reference, I can game (Doom 2016), benchmark with all cores loaded (cinebench) and no apparent power issues.
