Anyone have a recommendation for a pc/misc. input speaker that is usb and/or 3.5mm input jack? Most seem to be usb powered but 3.5mm input or just usb powered and usb input. That or they are 3.5mm input and bluetooth. I'm mostly looking for a basic computer speaker that is small/unobstrusive to sit on a desk under a monitor with an easy way to hook up to multiple computers (not necessarily at once).



TIA