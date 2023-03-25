PC sleep display problem

R

Rustic

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2005
Messages
275
Recently installed 6600 xt and new nvme for fresh install of windows 11.

If I wake up pc from sleep my display flashes the desktop every second or so. I can see that the resolution has changed to something you would see before installing display drivers. Desktop icons are huge, etc.

Windows power setting is set to best performance

Only way I can fix is doing a hard reset.

Any suggestions?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top