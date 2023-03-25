PC sleep display problem

Recently installed 6600 xt and new nvme for fresh install of windows 11.
If I wake up pc from sleep my display flashes the desktop every second or so. I can see that the resolution has changed to something you would see before installing display drivers. Desktop icons are huge, etc.
Windows power setting is set to best performance
Only way I can fix is doing a hard reset.
Any suggestions?
If I wake up pc from sleep my display flashes the desktop every second or so. I can see that the resolution has changed to something you would see before installing display drivers. Desktop icons are huge, etc.
Windows power setting is set to best performance
Only way I can fix is doing a hard reset.
Any suggestions?
Last edited: