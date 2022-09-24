PC powers off randomly, need to power cycle PSU to turn PC back on

Here are my PC specs:

Processor: i9-10850k

Motherboard: Z590 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce

GPU: Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Xtreme Waterforce 24G

RAM: 4x 8GB G.Skill F4-3600C16-8GTZNC

PSU: Corsair AX1600i

Hard Drives / SSDs:

Windows - T-Force TM8FP7001T

Other: T-Force TM8FPL500G, ST4000DM004



The PC was fine for a while but has started completely turning off at random, as if someone has pulled the power cord. The only thing that remains on is the RGB on my reservoir (EK-Quantum Reflection PC-O11D). I also have to power cycle the PSU using the switch on the back to turn the PC back on as the power button, etc. is not responsive. More often than not, this happens when I've walked away from the computer while it's idling although it happened for the first time yesterday while I was actively using it (just doing some web browsing and light text editor stuff, nothing taxing). Temperatures are very low across the board so it's not a temp. thing as it has done it maybe 30 minutes after powering on in the past or many, many hours into the day. Voltages from the PSU look ok too.



I've gone up to 2 weeks without this happening and the PC was on for 8-12 hours pretty much each day, with a mix light duty stuff and taxing games on all those days. I've also had it happen a couple of days in a row so seemingly no pattern to it other than it's usually when I walk away and the PC is just idling. Nothing in Event Viewer when going back to try to diagnose. The only non-stock thing I've done is enable an XMP profile for the RAM but I've ran memtest all day without any errors so I don't think that's it. I'm kind of at a loss as everything seems to be working 90% of the time until it suddenly isn't.



I'd appreciate any insight you guys could provide and happy to share more info if needed.