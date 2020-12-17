PC power shutting off

I just built out a new rig over the weekend.



AMD 5900x

Asus Crosshair VIII Hero (wifi)

EVGA 3080 FTW3

H100i RGB Pro XT

EVGA 750W GA Supernova



Twice now I've experienced during gaming the PC power just cuts out. I've been trying to keep an eye on the temps and they don't look bad. It idles at 30-40 C and during normal gameplay when I alt-tab over it reads between 50-75 C. That said, all I'm going by are the thermals as reported by the Asus software and the Corsair iCue. The latter reports my coolant getting up to about 40C. I've had the PC on all day while I'm working; just playing music, browsing, or with a TouTube video up. No issues. All that is mostly idle temps, with an occasional increase into the 40s. Coolant is 29-33C



The AIO pump is running at 2300rpm ("balanced" setting).



Since there's no log being written anywhere that I know of that tells me why the power is getting cut, I need some guidance on further diagnosis. My first thought is cooling, but the CPU temps looks OK. Maybe the motherboard temps? PSU?



Thanks.