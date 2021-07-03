Pc pc case and vacuum to clean carpet.

Hi my pc:

108500K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD



Today my mother use vacuum cleaner to clean the carpet in my room .Pc case was maybe 1-2 meters away from vacuum. Nothing happened with pc? Thx. I am scared.