Pc pc case and vacuum to clean carpet.

Hi my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
Today my mother use vacuum cleaner to clean the carpet in my room .Pc case was maybe 1-2 meters away from vacuum. Nothing happened with pc? Thx. I am scared.
