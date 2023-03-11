PC, Memtest86+ hangs: what to do?

Here's the computer's specs, just in case:

My PC running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS started hanging in random moments, after I brought it with me on an international plane (it's in a tiny mini-ITX case, so I took it with me as hand luggage and handled with care).When I boot Memtest86+ from GRUB, it starts but hangs at 1 second mark without showing any error. The red '+' symbol continues flashing perpetually, but the program stops running and doesn't respond to key presses anymore. In Safe Mode the result is unchanged. There are two DDR slots on the motherboard, populated with identical Kingston memory modules. I have tried removing them and installing back, one by one, in all possible combinations (one module, two modules...) to no effect.I tried fiddling with BIOS, in particular resetting it to optimized defaults (just because I see no option to reset to regular defaults) and back, manually, to no effect.Changing between the discrete and integrated GPU has no effect. So does disconnecting all the non-essential peripherals.What is likely the matter?Here's my take: it's probably the motherboard that is broken somehow (socket?) and has to be replaced. Just because the CPU is pretty sturdy and hard to break when it's properly socketed and RAM defect is out of the question by testing. Am I right?: NCASE M1 v5.0: Corsair 600W 80 Plus Platinum: ASUS H81I-PLUS: Intel Core i7-4770S: Be Quiet! Shadow Rock LP: 2x8GB Kingston PC3-1333: Samsung 860 EVO 250GB: MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GAMING X 4G: E-MU Tracker Pre USB2.0 soundcard, Logitech C920 webcam, D-Link USB2.0 active hub which I disconnect for testing.Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with Unity installed.