PC Grinding noise narrowed down, please advice

Hello there I need your help!This is a new rig recently built, specs are below:Cpu: Intel 10900K (SP 81)Mobo: Asus Maximus Apex XIIGPU: Asus tuf 3080OS drive: 970 Evo Plus nvme 500GBPSU: Seasonic 750W Prime Ultra PlatSound card: Creative Sound Blaster AE-7Cpu cooler: Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360Fans: x7 Arctic Bionix P120 pwmRam:G.Skill Trident z RGB 2x16GB B-diesCase: Lian Li o11 Dynamic XLSo this is most perplexing for me as I have never bumped upon something like that before. Thing is the noise source is kinda difficult to isolate. Here is a sample so you can get the idea:Now I have managed to find the exact reason which causes this noise. With that said, I'm still lost as to where it's coming from. Is sound like it could be coming from the psu, the gpu, the pump or even the motherboard itself.So here's what's happening. Whenever I play a video using NVIDIA Cuvid as the video decoder I get this super loud grinding noise. If I change the decoder to DXVA2 (Copy-Back) then the noise is almost inaudible. In both cases the noise gets louder if I go full-screen.I'm worried because after sticking my ear next to the open case for a few minutes, I'm 80% sure the sound is coming from either the pump or behind the pump... Weird thing is the using prime95 or furmark doesn't produce any such noise, at least continuously like when playing back videos.I would appreciate any insight that will help me isolate the issue and contact the respective support team.One more thing to notice is when the noise abruptly subsides for a second before it starts again, this translates to frame dropping or stuttering in the video.Ok, last thing I can do to demonstrate the issue. Hoping for the right person to see this and provide an answer:(kindly turn up your volume)Final attempt at finding help:disabled hardware acceleration for HEVC, loading the CPU, alternating between window mode and full screen:re-enabled hardware acceleration for HEVC, loading the GPU, alternating between window mode and full screen:BTW I manually stopped the pump fan, gpu fans, psu fan and that didn't affect the noise. At this point, I think it's the pump or the PSU... I swear the sound comes from the pump. Or is it possible for the motherboard itself to make such a noise?