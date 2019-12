How, exactly, is the quality/originally of MULTI-PLATFORM VIDEO GAMES a PC gaming exclusive problem? The only spin doctoring going on here is from you and the dumbass that wrote the editorial.



Gamers are sill buying hardware. Sales have slowed down not because of games but because hardware lasts longer. Why would someone buy a new CPU platform when stuff from five years ago still plays games with no real issues? Why buy a modern high-end GPU when you can hold on to one for 3-4 years? Remember, 100p is BY FAR the most common resolution and 60hz is the most common refresh rate. You can achieve that on some fairly old hardware and even relatively cheap new hardware.



You do realize that used prices fluctuate based on supply and demand, right? If prices remain high it means there is demand for them. Which means enough people are willing to buy them at those prices for the prices to make sense to sellers. If people weren't buying hardware, as you claim with zero proof, prices would plummet because there would be a flood of overpriced cards on the market that no one was purchasing.

