PC games/apps crashing -> Memtest errors all 4 sticks of RAM?

so my pc has been crashing (mostly while gaming, but tbf that's mostly all this pc does) frequently enough to start making me scratch my head. i didn't think it might be hardware related for a while as the crashes were 'benign' (no BSODS or hard locks, just the games closing without error message and Event Viewer showing game.exe faults.) did a format/reinstall of Windows with fresh everything and crashing continued so i busted out Memtest (yeah i should have done that first...)



i have 4 sticks of identical ram, 8gb x 4 3600mhz cl16 G.skill TridentZ. so first i ran Memtest without changing anything and got errors within about 10 minutes. i then removed two sticks and tested the other two, got errors within about 30 minutes. then removed those two sticks and tested the other pair. that pair errored within about 30 minutes also.



now i'm thinking this might be a motherboard or even CPU problem as it seems extremely unlikely at least 2 sticks of ram failed simultaneously... i'm hoping to be able to borrow some other RAM so i can rule out cpu or mobo but this is probably the trickiest intermittent pc issue i've had in the last ~25 years of pc builds. anyone have any thoughts?



oh, also nothing is overclocked. the ram is set to run its XMP profile, which had been working flawlessly for at least a couple years.