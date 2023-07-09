PC Game Media

I listed some old game disks in the freebie thread before I throw them out/recycle them. They were all before the time of your cd keys getting linked to an online account. I also have some other games were the keys are linked to my accounts (Origin and Battle.net) so the keys are no longer valid. I don't know if it is ok to post these for somebody who just wants the disks and cases they came in. They would just be listed in the freebie thread to see if somebody wants them before I throw them out.