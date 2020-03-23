PC game from early 2000s'ish - was an action RPG released half finished with no NPCs

I was going to comment on another post where people were discussing piracy. This particular game ruined preorders for me until the end of time and made me realize that buying games before you ever see or play them is generally a bad idea.



The game was released with no NPCs in the towns except people that had quests and such. The developer was pushed to release it for whatever reason (I cant remember why). It had tons of bugs and was generally just accepted as being broken until the developer fixed it. They later released a "Gold" version that fixed a lot of the issues (it still sucked though) but they did nothing for the people that had purchased the original game.



I was thinking it was Warriors of Might and Magic but for some reason I was thinking I played as a lizard man?