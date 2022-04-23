PC Freezing Randomly

I built my PC over a year ago and it has run flawlessly until about a month ago when I started getting random freezes. The screen just completely locks up. The mouse doesn't move and the keyboard doesn't do anything. I have to press and hold the power button until it shuts off and then turn it back on again. It will typically run for an hour or two before freezing again.



PC specs should all be listed below in my sig. It is not overclocked, running all stock specs.



Things I've tried so far:



1. Run scans for viruses/malware, found nothing.

2. Turned off all hibernation/sleep modes, including screen savers, lock screens, etc.

3. Made sure all drivers are updated

4. Run file system scan, repair windows, scanned HDD for failures - All clean

5. Rolled back to a previous version from about a month ago

6. Checked all hardware, made sure RAM, HDD, video card, etc were fully seated

7. Pulled 2x of the RAM modules, still froze. Swapped with the other two, still froze.

8. Replaced PSU, still freezes.

9. PSU is plugged into a surge protector, which is plugged into a Cyberpower PR1000RTXL2U UPS. Tried plugging it directly into the wall. Still freezes.



I do see some errors in the event logs, but don't know what they mean. There are currently 5 listed under "Error" for event type:

2 - KernelEventTracing

1 .NET Runtime

2 DistributedCOM



The only ones listed under critical look like they have to do with me rebooting the system without cleanly shutting down.



I'm kind of at a loss as to what to try next. I'm a little reluctant to wipe the computer and just reinstall the OS, but am almost at that point. It's just a PITA to reinstall everything the way I had it.



Any ideas on what else I should try before I do that?