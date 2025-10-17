PC draws increased power after Windows 11 install

Greetings,



The wife and I have 2 identical PC's. She recently did a clean install from windows 10 to windows 11. Unfortunately, after she did, the PC started drawing vastly increased amounts of power. So much so, that it can easily crash the PC during games. And the games she can play, she's forced to play on low settings, even though her PC can easily handle high.



We've tried switching our PSU's around. Both our PSU's run fine on my PC, and both display the same issues on her PC. I've had the NVME drive, GPU and RAM out of her PC just to make sure everything is nice and clean, to no avail.



GPU drivers are up to date, updated BIOS, all drivers from MSI has been installed for the motherboard; chipset, wifi, lan, audio etc.



We're about to try and run a benchmark to see if we can force it to crash, and get some sort of log. Otherwise, I'm running out of ideas. Our next step is to try and reinstall Windows 11 again. The NVME drive it's being installed on, has 2 partitions, but we only deleted the one that had Windows 10 on it, and kept the other. Could that have been an issue?



Anything we can try and test before we reinstall?