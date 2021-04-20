PC crashing when turning off display.

So ever since I added my LG CX to my setup my pc crashes when I turn off ether the TV or my Samsung g7 monitor. It doesn't crash of I turn one off while the other is on but when only one is on and I turn it off it will crash my system. Never experienced this. The only thing I changed was using a 10' display cable from my G7 and using a 6' hdmi cable to the OLED. I did a clean reinstall of the drivers but the issue still persists. It does not crash if I just let the monitor turn off itself after the PC been idle for a bit.