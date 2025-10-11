  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
PC Crashed and Now Windows Won't Start

Had this setup for a few years now except recently upgraded from a 4090 to 5090.

Been gaming on it for the past couple weeks playing Total War Warhammer 3 for hours no issues. Loaded Battlefield 6 tonight and was playing for about 45min when I experienced a hard crash. No BSOD, just a black screen and was forced to shut off manually. Now PC will turn on and I can get into BIOS, but windows won't load. Can't even get into safe mode or reset windows from trouble shooting menu without it freezing with this screen
So far I've reset cmos and put one stick of ram in different slots with no luck. Since I can't even reset windows without it freezing with the screen above, I'm pretty sure something crapped out. Any idea on the likely culprit do I can order a new part to begin testing?

Specs in signature
 
